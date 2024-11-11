News & Insights

Ensurge Micropower Boosts Innovation with New Incentive Plan

November 11, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has granted 210,000 incentive subscription rights to its employees under the 2024 incentive subscription rights plan, with the exercise price set at NOK 0.94017 per share. This move aligns with Ensurge’s commitment to driving innovation in the microbattery sector, catering to wearable devices and IoT sensors. The company’s cutting-edge facility in Silicon Valley supports its mission of delivering energy-dense, rechargeable solutions for various modern applications.

