Enstar Group Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

November 04, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Enstar Group ( (ESGR) ) has provided an update.

Enstar Group Limited has appointed Paul Brockman as Chief Commercial Officer to drive corporate development and optimize market opportunities, reflecting its expanded role in the insurance industry. With over 30 years of experience in legacy and reinsurance sectors, Brockman will engage with industry leaders and enhance Enstar’s industry relationships. Adrian Thornycroft will join as Chief Administrative Officer in 2025, bringing extensive operational expertise to bolster Enstar’s strategic direction.

For an in-depth examination of ESGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

