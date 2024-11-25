Enstar Group Secures Leadership Amid Strategic Merger

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enstar Group ( (ESGR) ) has issued an update.

Enstar Group Limited’s subsidiary, Enstar (EU) Limited, has extended the employment contract of CEO Dominic Silvester until the earlier of the company’s planned merger completion or June 30, 2026. This extension maintains the existing terms of his employment agreement, ensuring continuity in leadership as Enstar navigates its strategic merger with Elk Merger Sub Limited.

