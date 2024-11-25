News & Insights

Enstar Group Secures Leadership Amid Strategic Merger

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Enstar Group ( (ESGR) ) has issued an update.

Enstar Group Limited’s subsidiary, Enstar (EU) Limited, has extended the employment contract of CEO Dominic Silvester until the earlier of the company’s planned merger completion or June 30, 2026. This extension maintains the existing terms of his employment agreement, ensuring continuity in leadership as Enstar navigates its strategic merger with Elk Merger Sub Limited.

