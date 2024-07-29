News & Insights

Markets
ESGR

Enstar To Be Acquired By Sixth Street For $5.1 Bln In Cash To Form Private Entity

July 29, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR), an insurance provider, Monday announced a deal to be acquired by Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), with Liberty Strategic Capital, J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, and other institutional investors participating in the transaction.

Enstar shareholders will receive a total of $338 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $5.1 billion.

The per share consideration represents a premium of around 8.5 percent to the 90-day volume weighted average price of the company shares, and 6.9 percent to the 60-day VWAP as of July 26.

Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected in mid-2025, Enstar will become a privately-held company. However, the company will continue to operate under the name, Enstar.

In addition, the deal includes a 35-day 'go-shop' period expiring on September 2, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESGR
TSLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.