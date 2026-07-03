Ensign Expands Texas Footprint With Two Skilled Nursing Acquisitions

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG continues to expand its presence in one of its fastest-growing domestic markets. Effective July 1, 2026, Ensign completed the acquisition of the real estate and operations of two skilled nursing facilities in Texas — the 126-bed Las Ventanas de Socorro in Socorro and the 124-bed Los Arcos del Norte Care Center in El Paso.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the transaction reflects Ensign's strategy of expanding its operations and real estate portfolio. Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, its captive real estate arm, acquired the properties, while affiliated operators will oversee day-to-day care. With the latest addition, Ensign's network now covers 398 healthcare operations, including 48 senior living communities, across 17 states. Its real estate portfolio has also grown to 183 properties.

The move fits well with Ensign's long-term expansion strategy. For years, Ensign has relied on acquisitions to grow its business, particularly in markets where it already operates. It continues to pursue opportunities where its decentralized operating model can improve occupancy, quality of care and profitability over time. Expanding further in Texas increases regional scale, allowing leadership teams to share resources and operate more efficiently. Over time, this disciplined strategy has helped Ensign generate a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.12%, well above the industry average of 3.05%.

The deal reinforces Ensign's steady growth story. Adding 250 licensed beds expands its operating base and aligns with management's favorable 2026 outlook. Keeping the real estate under Standard Bearer strengthens the asset base, improves financial flexibility and provides greater operational control. Together, these advantages position Ensign for steady long-term growth while supporting shareholder value.

ENSG’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ensign have gained 12% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s 28.2% growth over the same period.



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ENSG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ENSG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY, and Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LifeStance Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, which has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. LFST beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 155.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.65 billion, implying 16.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Surgery Partners’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, which has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for SGRY’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $3.41 billion, implying 3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ALHC beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 198.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $5.19 billion, implying 31.4% year-over-year growth.

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The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.