ENRG Elements Announces Leadership Change and Expansion Plans

ENRG Elements Limited has announced the retirement of its long-serving Company Secretary, Shannon Coates, and the appointment of Natalie Teo as her successor. The company, which focuses on uranium and copper projects, is expanding its exploration efforts in Niger and Canada, emphasizing the importance of these resources for a sustainable energy future. With significant projects in Africa and Canada, ENRG Elements positions itself as a key player in the global mining landscape.

