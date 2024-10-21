News & Insights

Stocks

EnQuest Secures Key Oil and Gas Contract in Malaysia

October 21, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has been awarded a significant production sharing contract for the DEWA Complex Cluster in Malaysia, marking a promising venture in a proven hydrocarbon area. With a 42% stake, EnQuest will lead the development of the block, which has the potential to supply substantial gas into the Sarawak gas system. This partnership with Petroleum Sarawak and Longboat Energy signifies a strategic move for EnQuest to capitalize on undeveloped discoveries and showcases its expertise in efficient resource management.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENQUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.