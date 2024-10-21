EnQuest Secures Key Oil and Gas Contract in Malaysia

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has been awarded a significant production sharing contract for the DEWA Complex Cluster in Malaysia, marking a promising venture in a proven hydrocarbon area. With a 42% stake, EnQuest will lead the development of the block, which has the potential to supply substantial gas into the Sarawak gas system. This partnership with Petroleum Sarawak and Longboat Energy signifies a strategic move for EnQuest to capitalize on undeveloped discoveries and showcases its expertise in efficient resource management.

