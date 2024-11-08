Enphase Energy Restructures for Efficiency and Innovation

The latest update is out from Enphase Energy ( (ENPH) ).

Enphase Energy is implementing a restructuring plan to align its workforce with business needs, impacting 17% of its global staff. The company is focusing on operational efficiencies by consolidating manufacturing to four locations, ceasing operations in Mexico, and reducing costs through automation and AI. Despite industry challenges, Enphase remains committed to innovation with new products in the pipeline and aims to lower operating expenses for 2025, while supporting affected employees with severance packages.

