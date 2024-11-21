Enphase Energy launches the IQ PowerPack 1500 in U.S., Canada

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced the availability of its new portable energy system, the IQ PowerPack 1500, for pre-order in the United States and Canada. This latest addition to the Enphase suite of products is a 1,500 Wh smart, go-anywhere portable energy system that can power most small appliances in the home, at work, or outdoors. Watch a video about this new product on the Enphase website.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.