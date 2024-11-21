News & Insights

Enphase Energy launches the IQ PowerPack 1500 in U.S., Canada

November 21, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced the availability of its new portable energy system, the IQ PowerPack 1500, for pre-order in the United States and Canada. This latest addition to the Enphase suite of products is a 1,500 Wh smart, go-anywhere portable energy system that can power most small appliances in the home, at work, or outdoors. Watch a video about this new product on the Enphase website.

