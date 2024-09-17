Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P and AI-Powered Energy Management

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is a global leader in energy technology. It has launched its most powerful home battery, the IQ Battery 5P, in Belgium. ENPH has also introduced its IQ Energy Management software, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize energy usage. This new software enables dynamic electricity rate support and integrates third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps, marking an important step toward sustainable energy management in Belgium.

More on ENPH’s IQ Battery 5P & IQ Energy Management

The IQ Battery 5P offers power configurations in the range of 5-60 kWh, providing Belgian homeowners with fast charging and discharging capabilities. It has a continuous power output of 3.84 kW. The battery ensures efficient energy management, especially for homes looking to take advantage of Belgium’s dynamic electricity rates.



The newly introduced IQ Energy Management software uses AI to generate maximum return on investment by directing the least expensive energy source, either from solar panels or the grid, to power homes. This allows homeowners to manage energy costs efficiently. The integration of third-party EV chargers and heat pumps further increases energy efficiency, giving customers additional control over their energy usage.

ENPH’s Growth Prospects

The expanding solar market has set the stage for the solar microinverter market’s boom. This benefits Enphase Energy, which already enjoys a strong position as a leading U.S. manufacturer of microinverters. The company revolutionized the solar industry by pioneering a semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level.



The company also enjoys a valuable position in the battery storage market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solutions. Its next-generation batteries are Enphase Encharge 3 and Encharge 10 storage systems, with a usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively.

Stocks to Consider

Other solar companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding solar market are discussed below.



Emeren Group Ltd. SOL is a leading solar project developer. It has an impressive solar development project pipeline of 7,844 MW, out of which 5,310 MW are in the early stage and 2,534 MW in the advanced stage.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOL’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pinned at 27 cents and 54 cents, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 1250% and 99.7%.



First Solar, Inc. FSLR is the largest PV solar module manufacturer in the United States. The company is investing heftily to expand its manufacturing capacity. Such expansion plans are likely to enable it to achieve its production target of 15.6-16 gigawatts of solar modules by the end of 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $13.60 and $21.14, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 75.8% and 55.4%.



SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is a leading provider of an optimized inverter solution consisting of inverters, power optimizers and a communication device that enables access to a cloud-based monitoring platform. In June 2024, it launched its SolarEdge ONE AI-based energy optimization system for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan in Germany.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 earnings per share and sales indicates year-over-year growth of 85.8% and 73.1%, respectively.

ENPH Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of ENPH have risen 2.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENPH’s Zacks Rank

ENPH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





