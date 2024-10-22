Enphase Energy down 9% at $84.10 after miss on Q3 earnings, Q4 outlook

Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) are down 9% or $8.13 at a 52-week low of $84.10 afterhours following the company’s Q3 results and Q4 revenue guidance missed consensus estimates. Enphase results are also weighing on other Solar energy stocks: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is down 4% at $16.90, First Solar (FSLR) is down 1.1% at $199.25, and Sunrun (RUN) is down 2.2% at $13.73 afterhours.
