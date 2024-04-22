Ennis Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc. (EBF) reported fourth quarter net earnings of $10.1 million, or $0.39 per share compared to $12.2 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 28.4% from 27.6% last year. Revenues were $97.4 million compared to $102.7 million, a year ago, a decrease of 5.2%.

Keith Walters, CEO, said: "Our performance for the quarter met our expectations. The print market overall continues to be fairly soft with competitive pricing, resulting in downward pressure on operating margin. Our gross profit margin decreased on a sequential basis."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.