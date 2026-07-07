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Enlivex Launches 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split

July 07, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Ltd. (ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, Tuesday announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its ordinary shares where every 15 shares will automatically be combined into one ordinary share.

Beginning on July 9, the common shares will trade on a split adjusted basis under the symbol "ENLV" on Nasdaq.

Due to the reverse split, the number of ordinary shares will ratably be reduced from 2,375,000,000 to 158,333,334, and the par value of each ordinary share will ratably increase from NIS 0.40 to NIS 6.00 and the number of Enlivex's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will decrease from 252,480,222 to approximately 16,832,015.

In pre-market activity, ENLV shares were trading at $0.43, down 16.03% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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