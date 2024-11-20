Enlivex Embraces Bitcoin for Treasury Reserves

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.
Enlivex Therapeutics has announced a strategic decision to invest up to $1 million in Bitcoin as part of its cash management strategy. The company believes Bitcoin’s growing acceptance and institutional support make it a strong treasury reserve asset and a potential hedge against inflation. This move reflects a broader trend among companies seeking diversification in their financial reserves.
