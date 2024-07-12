Eni's (E) Versalis Makes Breakthrough in Food Contact Packaging

Eni’s E chemical company, Versalis, in collaboration with Forever Plast, has launched REFENCE, an innovative range of recycled polymers designed for food contact packaging.

REFENCE is now available in the market, specifically for polystyrene applications such as yogurt pots, trays for meat and fish, and various types of rigid and expanded packaging. This new range enhances the Versalis Revive portfolio of mechanically recycled materials, pushing the boundaries of its applications and enabling direct contact with food.

The development of REFENCE has been made possible through NEWER technology, a groundbreaking advancement developed in Versalis’ research laboratories in Mantua and industrialized at Italy’s leading post-consumer plastic recycling company Forever Plast’s facilities in Lograto (Brescia).

The co-development agreement between Versalis and Forever Plast has resulted in a purification process for recycled polymers that complies with EU Regulation 1616/2022 on recycling. Additionally, the technology has received a non-objection letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, further validating its safety and effectiveness for food contact applications.

Circularity stands as a fundamental strategic lever for Eni and Versalis. As part of their commitment to enhancing the value of end-of-life plastics, they are developing complementary recycling processes and integrating these processes into Italy’s national collection chain. This commitment is exemplified by the ongoing construction of their first advanced mechanical recycling hub in Porto Marghera, which focuses on post-consumer plastics, particularly styrenic polymers.

The collaboration between Versalis and Forever Plast aims to address application sectors, such as food packaging, wherein sustainability and quality are paramount. By advancing recycling technologies and processes, the companies are strengthening their leadership in mechanical recycling within Europe and setting new standards for the industry.

With REFENCE, Versalis and Forever Plast are not only redefining the limits of recycled polymer applications but also contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy. This innovative product range is poised to make a significant impact on the food packaging industry, ensuring that recycled materials meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

