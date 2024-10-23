Eni S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

ENI S.p.A. (IT:ENI) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. has repurchased 3,888,400 of its own shares, which equals 0.12% of the share capital, for approximately 55 million euros as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, conducted between October 14 and 18, 2024, aims to provide additional remuneration to shareholders beyond regular dividends. Since the start of the program, Eni has acquired a total of 56,457,278 shares, representing 1.72% of its share capital.

