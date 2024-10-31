News & Insights

Stocks

Eni Boosts Growth with KKR Deal and Dividend

October 31, 2024 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni has announced a strategic agreement with KKR, where KKR will acquire a 25% stake in Enilive for €2.938 billion, enhancing Eni’s capital structure and promoting independent growth in energy transition solutions. The Board also approved a €0.25 per share dividend payout, as part of a €1.00 annual provision, and reported resilient financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strategic progress and an increased share buyback plan to €2 billion. These moves underscore Eni’s focus on delivering competitive shareholder returns and advancing its energy transition strategy.

For further insights into E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.