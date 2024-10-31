Eni Boosts Growth with KKR Deal and Dividend

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni has announced a strategic agreement with KKR, where KKR will acquire a 25% stake in Enilive for €2.938 billion, enhancing Eni’s capital structure and promoting independent growth in energy transition solutions. The Board also approved a €0.25 per share dividend payout, as part of a €1.00 annual provision, and reported resilient financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strategic progress and an increased share buyback plan to €2 billion. These moves underscore Eni’s focus on delivering competitive shareholder returns and advancing its energy transition strategy.

