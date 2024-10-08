Eni Backs CLEAN Initiative, Expands LNG Cooperation With Japan

Eni SpA E, the Italian energy giant, is making strides in decarbonizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and enhancing its gas ties with Japan. The company recently joined a global decarbonization initiative while signing a strategic agreement with Japan's government agency, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (“JOGMEC”). This move was a result of Eni aiming to balance its energy transition efforts with growing LNG demand.

E Strengthens Decarbonization Through CLEAN Initiative

Eni has become a member of the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net Zero (CLEAN Initiative), a platform that promotes reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from LNG production. The company aims to share best practices to curb emissions across the entire LNG value chain by collaborating with major LNG importers from Japan and South Korea. Tokyo and Seoul, among the world’s largest LNG importers, have backed the initiative, reflecting their commitment to the global decarbonization movement.

E and Japan Collaborate for Carbon Neutrality in Gas and LNG

In a bid to diversify gas and LNG supply sources, Eni has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JOGMEC. The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation in the gas and LNG sectors while contributing to the broader goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership aligns with Japan's strategy to secure a stable energy supply while meeting its decarbonization objectives. Eni’s involvement strengthens its position as a key player in the global energy transition, with LNG playing a pivotal role in this journey.

E Provides Japan With Access to Mozambique’s LNG Resources

One of the key highlights of Eni’s collaboration with Japan is the access it provides to Mozambique’s Rovuma supergiant gas basin, one of the largest gas discoveries in recent years. Through the Area 4 concession, which includes the Coral Sul Floating LNG (FLNG) facility, Japan will benefit from the production and export of LNG. The upcoming Coral North and Rovuma onshore LNG projects, expected to be sanctioned in 2024/2025, should further increase LNG output, with Eni playing a leading role in upstream operations.

Eni's participation in the CLEAN Initiative and its strengthened partnership with Japan highlight the company’s commitment to reducing emissions while fostering global LNG supply chains. As LNG continues to play a vital role in the energy transition, Eni’s efforts in Mozambique and its collaboration with Japan will be crucial in supporting energy security and carbon neutrality objectives.

