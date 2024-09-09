Eni and SOCAR Sign MoUs on Biofuels and Emission Reduction

Eni SpA E, Italy’s leading oil and gas company, and Azerbaijan's state energy company, SOCAR, have signed three pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (“MoU”). These agreements are aimed at advancing energy security, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and bolstering the biofuel production chain. The agreements were finalized during the visit of Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The first MoU emphasizes Eni and SOCAR’s expanded cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and production. This collaboration is aimed at fortifying energy security in Europe, with a focus on Italy. Given the growing demand for reliable energy sources, this agreement plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability of European energy supplies amidglobal marketfluctuations.

The second agreement focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan’s upstream sector by leveraging advanced technologies. This initiative includes evaluating carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) solutions, which are vital for mitigating industrial emissions. In addition, the MoU outlines plans for renewable energy development projects in Azerbaijan, helping the country align with the global decarbonization trends.

The third MoU is aimed at fostering cooperation in the biofuel production chain. Both Eni and SOCAR will explore biofuel development projects, focusing on energy crops, agro-industrial residue valorization and conversion of traditional refineries into biorefineries. These efforts align with Eni’s decarbonization strategy and its broader goal of producing sustainable energy in the Caucasus region.

These agreements highlight the ongoing cooperation between Eni and SOCAR in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan in November 2024. They also align with Eni’s long-term strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, reinforcing its commitment to addressing climate change while ensuring energy security for Europe.

E’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

E currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some other top-ranked stocks like MPLX LP MPLX, Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MPLX derives stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts, with minimal exposure to commodity-price fluctuations. The partnership’s robust capital expenditure forecast for 2024, along with significant expansion initiatives, underscores its commitment to sustainable growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.29. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

VAALCO Energy is an independent energy company involved in upstream business operations, with a diversified presence in Africa and Canada. Having a large inventory of drilling locations in premium Canadian Acreage, the company’s production outlook seems bright.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.65. The company has a Value Score of A. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days.

