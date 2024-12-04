Enhabit Wins Lawsuit Over Fiduciary Breaches

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

In a significant legal victory, Encompass Health and Enhabit have been awarded damages in a lawsuit against former officers and private equity firms for breaches of fiduciary duty. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the defendants, including April Anthony and private equity firms Vistria Group and Nautic Partners, engaged in misconduct by misusing confidential information and swaying employees for a new venture. The court’s decision entitles Encompass Health and Enhabit to 43% of profits from the defendants’ new company, VitalCaring Group, highlighting the serious consequences for corporate misdeeds.

