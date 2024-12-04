News & Insights

Enhabit Wins Lawsuit Over Fiduciary Breaches

December 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Enhabit, Inc ( (EHAB) ).

In a significant legal victory, Encompass Health and Enhabit have been awarded damages in a lawsuit against former officers and private equity firms for breaches of fiduciary duty. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the defendants, including April Anthony and private equity firms Vistria Group and Nautic Partners, engaged in misconduct by misusing confidential information and swaying employees for a new venture. The court’s decision entitles Encompass Health and Enhabit to 43% of profits from the defendants’ new company, VitalCaring Group, highlighting the serious consequences for corporate misdeeds.

