EnGold Mines Announces CFO Change Amid Exploration Focus

EnGold Mines Ltd., a Vancouver-based exploration company, announced a management change as Leanora Brett steps down from her role as interim CFO while continuing as Corporate Secretary. The company is actively searching for a new Chief Financial Officer to join their team. EnGold focuses on its Lac La Hache property, which holds significant copper and gold deposits.

