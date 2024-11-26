EnGold Mines Announces CFO Change Amid Exploration Focus

Engold Mines (TSE:EGM) has released an update.
EnGold Mines Ltd., a Vancouver-based exploration company, announced a management change as Leanora Brett steps down from her role as interim CFO while continuing as Corporate Secretary. The company is actively searching for a new Chief Financial Officer to join their team. EnGold focuses on its Lac La Hache property, which holds significant copper and gold deposits.
