Engie and OCP Forge Partnership for Green Energy

October 29, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Engie SA (FR:ENGI) has released an update.

Engie SA and OCP Group have entered a strategic partnership to drive OCP’s energy transition with projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable desalination, while aligning with Morocco’s decarbonization goals. This collaboration aims to enhance OCP’s competitiveness and foster economic opportunities in the region. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to sustainable growth and energy innovation.

