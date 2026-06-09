Enghouse Systems Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$16.29 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$13.46 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to C$114.28 million from C$124.82 million last year.

Enghouse Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$16.29 Mln. vs. C$13.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.30 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$114.28 Mln vs. C$124.82 Mln last year.

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