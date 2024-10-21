enGene Holdings Announces Key Executive Appointments

enGene Holdings ( (ENGN) ) has issued an update.

enGene Holdings Inc. has announced significant changes to its executive team on October 21, 2024, appointing Joan Connolly as Chief Technology Officer and Anthony Cheung as Chief Scientific Officer. These leadership changes aim to bolster the company’s strategic direction as it advances its lead genetic medicine, detalimogene, which is in a pivotal study for treating high-risk bladder cancer. With Connolly’s extensive experience in regulatory and commercialization aspects, enGene is poised to enhance its operational capabilities in driving its clinical assets to market.

