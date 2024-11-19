News & Insights

Engenco Limited Hosts 2024 AGM in Hybrid Format

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Engenco Limited (AU:EGN) has released an update.

Engenco Limited, a company specializing in maintenance and manufacturing services across various sectors, hosted its 2024 Annual General Meeting in a hybrid format to encourage shareholder participation. The meeting featured introductions of key executives, including the Managing Director and CEO, Dean Draper, and discussions on fiscal matters with insights from the CFO, Garth Campbell-Cowan. The event underscored Engenco’s commitment to transparency and effective shareholder communication.

