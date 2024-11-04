Enfusion Q3 Revenue Rises; Revises Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN), a provider of software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry, Monday reported net income of $1.42 million or $0.02 per share for the third quarter, compared with $1.83 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Income form operations, however, increased to $2.98 million from $2.69 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $51.17 million from $44.36 million in the previous year.

On average, 8 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $202 million - $205 million, compared with the previous outlook of $200 million - $210 million. The consensus estimate stands at $204.8 million.

