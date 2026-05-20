EnerSys Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - EnerSys (ENS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $77.3 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $96.3 million, or $2.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EnerSys reported adjusted earnings of $120.2 million or $3.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $988.0 million from $974.8 million last year.

EnerSys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.3 Mln. vs. $96.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue: $988.0 Mln vs. $974.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.70 To $ 2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 915 M To $ 955 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.