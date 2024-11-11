News & Insights

Stocks

Enero Group Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.

Enero Group Limited recently saw a change in its shareholder structure as Mercer Investments (Australia) Limited, managing both the Mercer Australian Small Companies Fund and TSA Equity Fund #1, sold 2,489 shares. This transaction, executed at a price of $1.1388 per share, resulted in Mercer ceasing to be a substantial holder in Enero. The move reflects active adjustments in investor positions within the company.

For further insights into AU:EGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.