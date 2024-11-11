Enero Group Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.

Enero Group Limited recently saw a change in its shareholder structure as Mercer Investments (Australia) Limited, managing both the Mercer Australian Small Companies Fund and TSA Equity Fund #1, sold 2,489 shares. This transaction, executed at a price of $1.1388 per share, resulted in Mercer ceasing to be a substantial holder in Enero. The move reflects active adjustments in investor positions within the company.

