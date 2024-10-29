News & Insights

EnergyPathways Raises Funds and Issues New Shares

October 29, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC, an integrated energy transition company, has successfully raised £18,000 through the exercise of warrants for 450,000 new ordinary shares. Additionally, the company issued 843,067 new shares to settle consultancy fees as part of their Marram Project, with shares priced based on a calculated five-day volume-weighted average. These shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM, aligning with the company’s expansion strategy.

