EnergyPathways PLC Raises Funds Through Warrant Exercise

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has successfully raised £108,500 through the exercise of warrants, signaling confidence in its growth and financial strategy. The company is set to expand its share capital with the addition of 2,337,500 new ordinary shares, further enhancing its financial flexibility to drive future projects.

