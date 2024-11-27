Energy World Corporation’s Annual General Meeting Details

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd is set to host its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, offering shareholders the flexibility to attend in person at the Royal Automobile Club in Sydney or via Zoom. The meeting will include electronic registration managed by Computershare, and attendees will receive color-coded cards to streamline voting and participation processes. Investors and interested parties can expect a structured event aimed at facilitating shareholder engagement and decision-making.

