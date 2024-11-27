News & Insights

Stocks

Energy World Corporation Faces Shareholder Dissatisfaction

November 27, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Energy World Corporation Ltd. announced the outcomes of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were voted on by shareholders. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, marking a second strike under the Corporations Act 2001. This result highlights potential shareholder dissatisfaction with executive compensation at the company.

For further insights into AU:EWC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.