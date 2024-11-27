Energy World Corporation Faces Shareholder Dissatisfaction

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.
Energy World Corporation Ltd. announced the outcomes of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were voted on by shareholders. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition, marking a second strike under the Corporations Act 2001. This result highlights potential shareholder dissatisfaction with executive compensation at the company.
