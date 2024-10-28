News & Insights

Energy World Corporation Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Energy World Corporation Ltd (AU:EWC) has released an update.

Energy World Corporation Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate either online or in person in Sydney. This hybrid format aims to engage a broader audience, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance as shareholders gather to discuss the company’s future.

