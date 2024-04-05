Energy Update, July 2024

In the July Energy Update, Westwood’s President of Real Assets Greg Reid explores the midstream energy sector’s performance. Year-to-date, the midstream sector is up solidly in the high teens, outperforming the broader energy market. Greg notes commodity prices, particularly crude oil, have been supportive of volume growth for midstream companies. He offers insight into expectations for Q2 earnings season, sharing that he anticipates a rebound in volumes and a continued focus on returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Watch the full video here.