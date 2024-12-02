News & Insights

Energy Transition Minerals Refutes Claims on Greenland Project

December 02, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd has dismissed false claims about its compliance with exploration licence conditions at its Kvanefjeld Rare Earths Project in Greenland. The company has detailed its 2024 fieldwork efforts, which include environmental monitoring and local engagement, underscoring its commitment to regulatory adherence and sustainable resource development. ETM aims to play a crucial role in Europe’s green energy transition, contributing essential materials for technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles.

