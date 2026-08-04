Energy Transfer LP Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.027 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.091 billion, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 78.4% to $34.334 billion from $19.242 billion last year.

Energy Transfer LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.027 Bln. vs. $1.091 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $34.334 Bln vs. $19.242 Bln last year.

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