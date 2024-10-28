Energy Transfer Increases Distribution and Awaits Earnings

Energy Transfer ( (ET) ) has issued an update.

Energy Transfer LP announced an impressive 3.2% increase in its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3225 per unit, amounting to $1.29 annually, payable on November 19, 2024. This boost highlights the company’s solid performance and robust assets spanning 44 U.S. states, making it an attractive prospect for investors. Additionally, Energy Transfer will release its third-quarter earnings on November 6, 2024, followed by a conference call to discuss results, providing further insights into its financial health.

