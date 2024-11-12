News & Insights

Energy S.p.A. Expands into Austrian Market with Key Contract

November 12, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Energy SpA (IT:ENY) has released an update.

Energy S.p.A. has secured a significant contract with Austria’s Stadtwerke Amstetten to supply an advanced Energy Management System and a Battery Energy Storage System, valued at €700,000, marking a strategic expansion in the DACH region. This partnership is part of Energy Group’s broader strategy to enhance its presence in Central Europe, leveraging its expertise in sustainable energy solutions. The collaboration will facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources and advanced technologies, contributing to local energy stability.

