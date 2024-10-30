Energy Recovery reports Q3 adjusted EPS 21c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $38.6M, consensus $39.11M. David Moon, President and CEO, commented on the financial results, “We delivered strong third quarter results, hitting the upper end of our guidance for the quarter and, although there is still work to be done, we believe we are well-positioned in this quarter to deliver on our guidance for the full year. Our core desalination business continues to demonstrate durability of growth, our wastewater business continues to expand, and we are making real progress this year in our CO2 refrigeration business.”

