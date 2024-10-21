News & Insights

Energy One Limited Reports Strong FY2024 Results and Leadership Changes

October 21, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited has reported a successful FY2024, marking its tenth consecutive year of profitability with a 17% increase in revenue to over $52 million and a 19% rise in recurring revenue. The company’s strategic focus on organic growth and synergistic acquisitions has strengthened its presence in the power and gas markets across Europe and Australia. The board also announced leadership changes and an increase in non-executive director fees, reflecting its dedication to enhancing governance and strategic execution.

