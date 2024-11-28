News & Insights

Energy Fuels Advances Toliara Project in Madagascar

November 28, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) has released an update.

Energy Fuels has received approval from Madagascar’s government to proceed with its Toliara Project, focusing on the extraction of critical minerals like titanium, zirconium, and rare earth elements. This project is expected to boost Madagascar’s economy and contribute to the global clean energy transition.

