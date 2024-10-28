Energy Action Limited Boosts Cash Flow and Cuts Debt

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited reported a positive cash flow from operations in the first quarter of FY25, driven by increased cash receipts and a notable R&D rebate. The company also made early repayments on loans, reducing interest costs, while continuing to invest in innovation and sales capabilities. Despite these financial maneuvers, cash was tighter due to commission payments and previous sales slumps.

