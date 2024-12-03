Energous awarded scalable multi-phase contract with multinational retailer

Energous (WATT) Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions announced it has been awarded the first phase of a multi-stage project by a Fortune 10 multinational retailer. This modernization project is part of a nationwide infrastructure optimization program undertaken by the retailer, which is expected to upgrade approximately 4,700 retail locations over the next three to five years. As part of this initial phase of the project, more than 1,500 Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitter systems are anticipated to begin shipping by the end of this year, representing an order of approximately $0.3M, to provide the backbone of new wireless power networks WPNs that are slated to be installed in the first quarter of 2025. ..”We are proud to reach such a critical milestone in the commercial adoption of our 2W PowerBridge transmitter technology,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous Wireless Power Solutions. “We’ve partnered closely with this customer since the start of our initial Proof of Concept phase in 2023, where our innovative WPN solutions not only met but exceeded the stringent performance metrics required to proceed-delivering up to 99 percent visibility of all tracked assets and inventory, from the warehouse to the store.

