Energizer Holdings Enhances Cybersecurity Framework Amid Evolving Threats

Energizer Holdings (ENR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

Energizer Holdings has implemented a comprehensive cybersecurity governance framework, overseen by its Audit Committee, which receives regular updates from the CIO on cybersecurity threats and response strategies. Despite these efforts, the company remains vulnerable to evolving cyber threats that could potentially disrupt operations or compromise sensitive data. The CIO, with extensive experience in information security and compliance, leads the IT security team in managing these risks. However, the dynamic nature of cybersecurity threats necessitates continuous vigilance and adaptation to mitigate potential business impacts.

The average ENR stock price target is $35.40, implying -4.97% downside potential.

