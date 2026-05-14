Enerflex (TSX:EFX) Price Target Increased by 12.04% to 44.29

The average one-year price target for Enerflex (TSX:EFX) has been revised to $44.29 / share. This is an increase of 12.04% from the prior estimate of $39.52 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from the latest reported closing price of $37.50 / share.

Enerflex Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.28%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.68% to 83,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 11,193K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,554K shares , representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 56.01% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,665K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,288K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 4,630K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares , representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 3,832K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 9.17% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.