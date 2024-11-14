News & Insights

Enerflex Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results with Dividend Boost

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) has released an update.

Enerflex Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a notable 50% increase in its dividend, reflecting robust operational performance. The company’s revenue reached $601 million, driven by higher project volumes and increased contract utilization. Enerflex also maintained a stable backlog, offering solid future business visibility.

