Enerflex Q3 Net Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend By 50%

November 14, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO), a provider of energy infrastructure and transition solutions, on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30 million, more than seven times higher than $4 million, recorded for the same period last year.

EBITDA stood at $122 million, up from last year's $77 million euros.

Revenue improved to $601 million from $580 million in the previous year. Higher revenue is primarily attributed to additional project volumes in the Engineered Systems business line and higher utilization and price increases on renewed contracts in the Energy Infrastructure business line.

The Board has raised the quarterly dividend by 50 percent to C$0.0375 per share. It will be paid on January 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 26, 2024.

