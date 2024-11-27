Enerflex provides update on Kurdistan natural gas processing facility

Enerflex (EFXT) provided an update of a modularized cryogenic natural gas processing facility in Kurdistan. As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2024, Enerflex suspended activity at the EH Cryo project, demobilized its personnel and provided its customer with notice of Force Majeure following a fatal drone attack at an adjacent facility. Due to the continuing Force Majeure and circumstances that make it impossible for Enerflex to fulfill its obligations under the EH Cryo project contract, Enerflex provided its customer with formal notice of termination. As previously announced, Enerflex’s customer has commenced arbitration proceedings against the Company, asserting certain baseless and unsubstantiated claims. Enerflex is disputing these claims and, following today’s termination, Enerflex will seek to recover amounts owing in connection with the EH Cryo project. At the end of Q3, the net asset position associated with the EH Cryo project was $161M. Approximately $75M of work associated with the EH Cryo project was included in the company’s Engineered Systems, or ES”, backlog at the end of Q3. With the termination of the EH Cryo project, Enerflex expects to reverse this amount during the fourth quarter of 2024. The future ES revenue associated with the EH Cryo project was expected to contribute minimal gross margin. Since inception of the EH Cryo project, Enerflex has maintained a $31M letter of credit to support its obligations under the EH Cryo project contract. Enerflex would view any drawing of this financial security in the prevailing circumstances as improper and would increase the amount owing by the customer. Any drawing of the financial security would not have a material impact on the company’s financial position or liquidity. At the end of Q3, Enerflex had $588M available for future drawings, which reflects the $31M letter of credit funded with the company’s revolving credit facility.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EFXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.