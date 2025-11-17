Enerflex (EFXT) Price Target Increased by 25.93% to 16.92

The average one-year price target for Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) has been revised to $16.92 / share. This is an increase of 25.93% from the prior estimate of $13.43 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.21 to a high of $17.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from the latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFXT is 0.13%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 88,228K shares. The put/call ratio of EFXT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,226K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,779K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 82.42% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,814K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,798K shares , representing a decrease of 43.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 6,163K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,231K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 5,735K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 22.89% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 5,511K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares , representing a decrease of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 1.43% over the last quarter.

