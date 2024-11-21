Eneraqua Technologies Boosts CFO Incentives with Share Options

Eneraqua Technologies PLC (GB:ETP) has released an update.
Eneraqua Technologies has granted share options for 210,000 ordinary shares to its CFO, John Samuel, with a set exercise price and performance conditions tied to the company’s shareholder return and earnings per share. These incentives align with Eneraqua’s broader focus on advancing energy and water efficiency solutions, supporting their growth and sustainability goals.
